To Newlywed Armaan Malik, A LOL Advice From Brother Amaal: "Listen To Aashna, She Has A Brain Unlike Us"

Singer Armaan Malik married his long-time girlfriend Aashna Shroff in an intimate ceremony on January 2. Armaan's brother Amaal Malik shared an extensive note congratulating the newlyweds. Amaal wrote how the couple triumphed over challenges in love over the years.

Sharing how their love stories began, Amaal wrote, "Seven years ago, the two of you made a promise-to love, respect, and honor each other's dreams and aspirations. That promise wasn't just words; it became the foundation of a bond so pure, so unshakable, that it has carried you through every joy and every storm."

Amaal continued, "Where there is love, there are battles-but you two? You've always fought on the same team. Life tested you in so many ways-in health, in work, with family drama on both sides (yes, I take some credit here)-but not once did you let those trials eclipse your love. Not once did you let a fight grow bigger than your commitment to each other!"

Sharing a funny suggestion for his brother, Amaal wrote, "Listen to her at every step because mom feels she is very clear and sensible & happens to have a whole brain unlike "Us". Take a look:

Armaan and Aashna shared dreamy pictures from their wedding and captioned them, "Tu hi mera ghar (You are my home)." Take a look:

Aarman and Aashna got engaged in August, 2023. Sharing the news with his fans and social media family, the singer posted a string of romantic pictures.

In one of the pictures, we can see Armaan Malik, on his knees with a ring in his hand. In the other ones, the two can be seen posing adorably. Armaan captioned the post, "And our forever has only just begun."

Singer Armaan Malik is popular for songs such as Wajah Tum Ho, Bol Do Na Zara, and Butta Bomma.

Armaan had earlier collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the new version of the British singer's song 2Step.

Meanwhile, Aashna Shroff is an Indian fashion and beauty blogger and YouTuber. She was named Cosmopolitan Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year 2023.