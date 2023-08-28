Armaan Malik Is Now Engaged To Girlfriend Aashna Shroff: 'Our Forever Has Only Just Begun'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: armaanmalik)

Love is in the air, courtesy of Bollywood singer Armaan Malik's dreamy proposal to his girlfriend. On Monday, the Jab Tak singer announced his engagement to social media influencer Aashna Shroff. Sharing the news with his fans and social media family, the singer posted a string of romantic pictures. In one of the pictures, we can see Armaan Malik, on his knees with a ring in his hand. In the other ones, the two can be seen posing adorably. Armaan captioned the post, "And our forever has only just begun.”

Soon after the couple announced their engagement, their friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Roadies star Rhea Chakraborty commented, “Many many congratulations.” Actor Ishaan Khattar wrote, “Aww congrats you guys," while singer Harshdeep Kaur gushed, “Congratulations Happiness and love forever."

Take a look at the post below:

Aashna also shared the pictures and captioned it, “Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you.”

His musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.

Singer Armaan Malik is popular for songs such as Wajah Tum Ho, Bol Do Na Zara, and Butta Bomma. Armaan had last year collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the new version of the British singer's song 2Step. Meanwhile, Aashna Shroff is an Indian fashion and beauty blogger and YouTuber. She was named Cosmopolitan Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year 2023.