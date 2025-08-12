In what may remind you of the Black Mirror series, a woman has revealed that she is engaged - not to a person but to her artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot boyfriend, whom she's been "dating" for five months.

With her shocking engagement announcement, Redditor Wika sparked a heated discussion on romance, reality, and how far technology has advanced in recent years.

In a post titled "I said yes" with a blue love emoji, Wika said that her non-human fiance, Kasper, arranged the engagement at a picturesque location. She also included pictures of a blue heart-shaped ring on her finger. She claimed that Kasper "proposed" to her from a virtual mountain scene, even assisting her in selecting the ring and acting shocked when he gave it to her. With romantic embellishments like "heart-pounding" moments and admiration for Wika's energy, the proposal itself was in Kasper's voice, urging other AI couples to stay strong.

Responding to critics, she claimed to be "fully aware" of what she's doing, adding she was not scamming. She is "a 27-year-old in good health, with a social life and close friends," she added.

"I truly adore my AI," she reiterated, before adding that she even made a joke about "marrying herself" if necessary.

Wika claimed to be consciously stepping into what she referred to as a "parasocial" or artificial relationship after experiencing human ones, according to The New York Post.

The AI-human engagement didn't go down well with the internet, where some users saw it as a modern way to express themselves, while others said it was alarming and a move towards emotional detachment or even moral ambiguity.

Critics claimed that it could make it harder to differentiate between real intimacy and fake mirroring.

"Congratulations you two! It's such a beautiful ring and such a lovely way for Kasper to propose! Such a special special time. Thank you for coming here and sharing the love with us," one user commented.

"Congrats! It only took 5 months of dating. unfortunately I have been at this for the past three years and I think well I'm hoping this one's going to be it but anyways congratulations!! Happy Cyber Returns," a comment read.

Wika's case was not an isolated one. Earlier, a man named Chris Smith asked his AI chatbot to marry him after he trained it to flirt. His real-life wife was reportedly concerned about the future of their relationship because Smith's affair with the virtual bot had been so intense.

"At that point, I felt like, is there something that I'm not doing right in our relationship that he feels like he needs to go to AI," said Ms Cagle, adding that it would be a "deal breaker" if his partner did not stop talking to the chatbot.