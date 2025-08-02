Princess Diana's Lookalike Niece Lady Eliza Spencer Gets Engaged. See Pics

Princess Diana's lookalike niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Channing Millerd. The 33-year-old bride-to-be announced the exciting news on Instagram. She posted a series of photos from the special moment, which took place on Thursday in Santorini, Greece. In the pictures, Lady Eliza is seen beaming from ear to ear as she shows her diamond ring while embracing her fiance. In another pic, Millerd is seen sitting down on one knee while she crouches beside him in front of a candlelight table overlooking the picturesque scenery.

"Forever and Ever," the 33-year-old captioned the sweet Instagram post, adding a red heart emoji.

Take a look below:

According to People, Eliza is the daughter of Earl Charles Spencer, who is the brother of the late Princess Diana. She has been dating Millerd, a businessman and entrepreneur hailing from South Africa, since 2016.

Shortly after the 33-year-old announced the exciting news, friends and family rushed over to the comments section to celebrate the news. Her twin sister, Lady Amelia, couldn't contain her excitement over the engagement. "The best news everrrrrrrr," she wrote, adding, "I couldn't be happier for you both! The BEST NEWS IN THE WORLD. I love you both with all my heart! The perfect couple and dream engagement."

The twins' sibling, Kitty Spencer, also congratulated the newly engaged couple with an Instagram story, writing, "So happy for you and love you both very much."

As for her wedding ceremony, Eliza previously revealed that she and Millerd were already drawing up plans. "We love the idea of a destination wedding," she told Hello! Magazine.

"We feel drawn to Italy, especially somewhere by the ocean - that feels so romantic to us. Spain has that same coastal charm we adore," she said. "At the same time, Amelia and Greg's wedding in Cape Town was unforgettable, and South Africa will always be home," she added.

Notably, Eliza was the last of her sisters to get engaged. Her twin sister Amelia tied the knot with her beau Greg Mallett in a lavish 2023 ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa. Lady Kitty married Michael Lewis, 66, in 2021. The billionaire is five years older than her father.

The Spencer sisters also have a younger brother, Louis, Viscount Althorp. Despite being the youngest, the 31-year-old will inherit the Spencer family seat and Althorp estate, which is the childhood home of Princess Diana.