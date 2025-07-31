French Band Lulu Van Trapp's Singer Performs Topless In Protest After Being Groped During Concert

Rebecca Baby, lead singer of French pop band Lulu Van Trapp, is making headlines for taking a bold stand against sexual harassment after being assaulted by audience members during a live show. While on stage at the Le Cri de la Goutte festival in Ain, France, the singer was allegedly groped by multiple men. Though visibly shaken, she returned to the stage and refused to let the incident define the moment. In a powerful act of protest against the sexualisation of women's bodies, she removed her top and completed the performance topless, reigniting conversations around consent, control, and public safety for women.

The incident occurred mid-show on Saturday. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the singer shared the ordeal, alleging that she was groped by multiple men as she descended into the crowd. However, instead of stopping the performance mid-way, she addressed the crowd, informing them what happened and then went on to finish the concert topless. "I'm faced with a choice. Either I stop the concert and everyone loses, especially me, or I continue. I'll stay topless until it's normal. Until your brains get used to it not being sexual," she declared on Instagram.

Separately, the Le Cri de la Goutte festival issued a statement addressing the incident. "The Cri de la Goutte Festival wants to give its support to the group @luluvantrapp, mainly to Rebecca following the assault that took place during her descent into the audience," it wrote in an Instagram post.

"This behaviour is unacceptable. It is a total contradiction with the values of the Cri de la Goutte: respect, kindness, inclusion, safety for all: festival-goers, volunteers, artists, partners and providers. We strongly condemn it. We remind you that our festival wants to be a safe space, a place of sharing and freedom, where everyone must be able to express themselves, create, vibe and live without fear. Music brings together, it should never be a ground for violence," the organisers added.

In response, the band thanked the festival. The singer stated that she will soon make a more detailed post explaining what happened. "If anyone on here has videos of the performance and especially of me speaking after the assault I would love them to me thank you very much! And thank you to the audience (-1 or 2 idiots) that was wonderful," the band wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on social media, Rebecca's actions have sent shock waves, with many praising her for her powerful and bold move.

"Bravo to the singer, what strength. Sincerely hoping that it is these guys who are ashamed," wrote one user.

"Thank you for this post. Support for the singer of @luluvantrapp and congratulations to her for giving her all on stage despite the attack," commented another.



