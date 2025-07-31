Video: Indian-Origin Man Shouts "Death To Trump" On Easyjet Flight, Arrested

A 41-year-old Indian-origin man in the UK was arrested on Sunday after allegedly causing chaos aboard a flight from London Luton airport to Glasgow. According to The BBC, the man, identified as Abhay Nayak, is a resident of Luton in Bedfordshire, near London. He was arrested and charged with assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft after causing a disturbance on an EasyJet flight. He allegedly threatened to "bomb" the aircraft and also yelled political and religious slogans mid-air, causing panic among passengers.

A video going viral online captured the entire incident. In the clip, Mr Nayak is seen shouting slogans, including "Death to America", "Death to Trump," and "Allahu Akbar" - an Arabic phrase meaning "God is greatest". Two men then tackle him and pin him to the floor of the plane.

.⁦@BBCNews⁩ .⁦@SkyNews⁩ no coverage yet of bomb threat incident on an easyJet plane this morning? I have full video available showing passenger take down and the man's id as taken by a friend on the plane pic.twitter.com/SOTrAaKLng — Trevor Nicosia 🧢🖌101 (@nyssa7) July 27, 2025

The chaos prompted the pilots to make an emergency landing at Glasgow, where Scottish police officers arrested the 41-year-old.

"We were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance on a flight arriving into Glasgow around 8:20 am on Sunday, July 27," Police Scotland said in an official statement.

"We believe the incident to be contained and that nobody else was involved. We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter-terrorism officers," the statement added.

Mr Nayak was arrested upon landing and has been charged with assault and endangering the safety of passengers under the UK Air Navigation Order. He is not facing terrorism charges.

EasyJet confirmed in a statement that the passenger was removed following his behaviour. "We can confirm that a passenger was removed by police due to disruptive behaviour, and we are assisting authorities with their enquiries," a spokesperson said.

Mr Nayak entered no plea at Paisley Sheriff Court. He has been placed in judicial remand and is expected to reappear in court next week.