EasyJet Passenger Put In Headlock, Slapped Repeatedly Over Dropped Chips

Tensions boiled over on a delayed EasyJet flight from London Stansted to Amsterdam, resulting in a passenger being headlocked and repeatedly slapped in a shocking incident triggered by dropped snacks.

Videos circulating on social media capture a heated altercation on a flight, where a passenger physically confronted a young man for allegedly dropping crisps and other snacks around his seat.

The incident escalated when another passenger reprimanded the younger man for his untidiness, sparking a verbal dispute. As tensions flared, one of the young man's friends-who was seated behind him stood up in an attempt to diffuse the situation. He could be heard repeatedly shouting, "Calm down, calm down!", raising one hand in a peace gesture while using the other to loosen the angry passenger's grip on his friend's neck.

According to a witness, things took a turn when the younger passengers responded with insults, The Sun reported.

"Then it all got a bit gobby, and the younger lads threw some insults," an eyewitness recounted.

Meanwhile, flight attendants rushed in to de-escalate the situation, and the pilot made an announcement urging passengers to remain calm.

The larger man involved in the altercation was eventually moved to a different section of the plane. However, the incident caused a 30-minute delay, frustrating other passengers, as reported by The Sun.

Another witness weighed in on the dispute, suggesting that the young passengers may have provoked the reaction:

"To be honest, I don't think it was the large guy's fault. I think the kids were making a mess, he called them out, and then they insulted him-which led to a bigger reaction."

The viral video has sparked online debate over who was really at fault, with some siding with the older passenger's frustration and others criticizing his aggressive response.