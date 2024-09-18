London-Bound EasyJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bag Of Vapes Explode

Panicked passengers evacuated the plane after the explosion

Chaos erupted on an EasyJet flight carrying 236 passengers when a suspected bag of vapes exploded. The London Gatwick-bound plane, which had taken off from Heraklion, Greece, was forced to evacuate passengers on the runway after reports of "popping noises and smoke" filled the aircraft, Metro reported. Eyewitnesses described a terrifying scene, with one passenger recounting a "very large red flash and flame followed by thick black smoke." Panic spread quickly, with some shouting "bomb" and others rushing to exit the plane.

A witness said, ''Fire and acrid smoke billowed from the bag, popping exploding noises, smoke filled the cabin around the bag.'' Another witness claimed that a British woman carrying a vape in her bag was seen waving it around as smoke began to emanate from it, sparking widespread alarm.

Authorities believe a power bank and e-cigarettes inside a passenger's bag caused the explosion.

Fortunately, none of the 236 passengers suffered burn injuries from the blast, which occurred shortly after takeoff. However, one passenger sustained a minor friction burn while exiting the plane via the evacuation slide.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the incident, ensuring passenger safety. Following a thorough investigation, authorities cleared the aircraft for re-entry, allowing passengers to retrieve their belongings. Police forces also rushed to the scene to investigate the incident.

After the incident, EasyJet said: "EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY8216 from Heraklion to London Gatwick was evacuated during boarding prior to departure, due to a fire in a passenger's cabin bag. Fire services attended the aircraft and cabin crew evacuated the aircraft in line with procedures. Customers are currently being looked after in the terminal and a replacement aircraft and crew have been arranged to fly customers home later today. Safety is our highest priority.''

The incident highlights the potential risks of carrying lithium-ion batteries and electronic devices on commercial flights.



