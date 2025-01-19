Indian-Origin Man, 40, Arrested In US For Kidnapping, Beating Alleged Shoplifter

A 40-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested in the United States for allegedly kidnapping and viciously beating a man suspected of shoplifting from his convenience store in Kentucky. According to the New York Post, Kaushalkumar Patel was arrested on Thursday after he and several others allegedly carried out a deranged plot in October 2024, after spotting the customer stealing a box of vape pens from his E-Z Super Food Mart.

Police said that the accused shoplifter ran away on foot following which Patel and several others chased him down in a van and pepper sprayed him in the face. The man crawled into a yard where he was then allegedly "stomped in the back" by another individual, the outlet reported.

According to the cops, Patel allegedly "pulled up the victim's shorts and sprayed his anus with pepper spray" before pulling him into the van. The group then reportedly took the man to a garage near Patel's convenience store, where they allegedly punched, kicked and struck him with a piece of wood.

The accused shoplifter, whose identity hasn't been revealed, was put back into the van and driven to Lee Street where he was dropped off. The victim then called his mother to pick him up.

The man suffered contusions and bruising, and required stitches in his right shin, as per the Post.

Patel has been charged with complicity in kidnapping, second-degree assault and wanton endangerment - a legal term that refers to reckless behaviour that creates a substantial risk of serious injury or death to others. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Detention Center.

Patel's next court appearance is scheduled for January 24.

Notably, the recent incident is just one example of store owners or employees turning to violent methods to combat suspected shoplifters. According to Newsweek, last month, a convenience store owner in North Carolina was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for killing a man who allegedly stole a bottle of Gatorade.

The same month, a New Orleans store clerk shot and killed 16-year-old Cecil Batiz, who allegedly tried to rob the store at gunpoint.