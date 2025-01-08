Inside Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's "Mehfil-E-Mehendi". See Pics

More pictures from Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff's wedding album? Yes, please. On Tuesday (January 7), Armaan offered fans a peek into his stunning Mehfil-e-Mehendi ceremony.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff played muses for Anamika Khanna's label. Aashna was the epitome of grace in a purple embroidered lehenga. Armaan complemented his wife in a black and gold kurta set. The lovebirds share a warm laugh in the opening frame.

A separate snap featured musicians playing instruments. It was a night of celebration, fun and fervour. How do we know? Well, the joyous smiles on the guests' faces served as proof. Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff joined them, dancing their hearts out.

Moving to the last photo, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff raised a toast to new beginnings. Armaan Malik's side note read, “Welcome to our Mehfil-e-Mehendi; the most magical evening alive with laughter and endless cheer, where every song, every smile and every moment, only added to the warmth and love in the air.”

Not long ago, Armaan Malik treated fans to his dreamy wedding video. TBH, it was nothing short of a fairytale. Dressed in gorgeous Manish Malhotra ensembles, Armaan and Aashna Shroff exchanged vows in the presence of close friends and family. Setting off the perfect romantic mood was the background song Tu Hi Mera Ghar. FYI: It was composed by Armaan's brother-composer Amaal Mallik.

Armaan Malik's heartfelt caption read: “With you, I found my home, my peace, my safe place. From strangers crossing paths seven years ago to soulmates bound in marriage, there's no one else I'd choose to walk this beautiful journey of life with.”

The singer added, “This song holds the essence of us, the rhythm of our love, and we are lucky to have a brother like Amaal Mallik who knows us for who we are and created the perfect song for our love story.” Armaan Malik also gave a shoutout to Manish Malhotra in his caption.

We wish Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff a happy married life ahead.