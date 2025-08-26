Anu Malik Breaks Silence On Family Feud With Nephews Armaan Malik And Amaal Mallik: "<i>Woh Humari Jaan Hain</i>"

Recently, music composer Amaal Mallik had opened up for the first time about the long-rumoured rift between his father, Dabboo Malik, and uncle, Anu Malik. The latter, however, put all such rumours to rest recently when he called his brothers Dabboo Malik and Abu Malik - "jigar ka tukda", and nephews Amaal and Armaan, his "jaan".

What's Happening

Anu Malik responded to the buzz online about family problems with his brothers, Dabboo Malik and Abu Malik. He also spoke about speculations on his strained relationship with his nephews, Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik.

Speaking about Armaan and Amaal, Anu Malik said, "Woh humari jaan hain aur hamesha jaan rahenge."

Furthermore, Anu Malik added, "Kisi ne bola ki unko gussa aata hai...toh maine kaha, bhai, humein gussa nahi aata. Yeh Malik trait hai. Gussa Mohabbat ka hota hai. Hum log ek the, ek hai, aur ek rahenge."

He also reiterated that the Malik family has always been united and will remain so.

Amaal Mallik's Earlier Comment On Anu Malik Sabotaging Father Dabboo Malik's Career

Over the years, speculations around a professional rivalry between Anu and Dabboo Malik have often made headlines. While the brothers have always appeared close in public, Amaal revealed that tensions have existed beneath the surface, some of which, he claims, led to his father's depression.

Speaking to TV and radio host Siddharth Kannan, Amaal had said, "When Dabboo Malik and Anu Malik meet, you can't separate them. They are like mad brothers. But in the professional dynamics and jealousy, Anu Malik can get a little fiery. They have had issues with each other on the professional front."

He added, "Anu Malik was overly competitive with my father. He wanted to prove that he was the best composer in his family and often tried to sabotage my dad's career. Every time my dad got a movie, he would go and snatch his work from the producers by offering to work for little money or even for free."

Amaal had further revealed how Anu Malik's behaviour had led to his father Dabboo Mallik's depression.

The singer had said, "My dad dealt with depression from the age of 32 to 45. I noted it all down in my soul. I was a kid. Things got imprinted. I started to work at 16, and my only motivation was to take revenge with my music. The industry couldn't understand his talent and niceness. They didn't support him."

"He (Daboo) saw a lot of lows in his life. He has worked on at least 70 films, but nobody ever invited him. He was often addressed as Anu Malik's brother... He's struggling. I just wanted to rip off the struggling tag from him. I just want to do something that people don't address us as Anu Malik's nephews, but introduce him as the uncle of Armaan and Amaal," said Amaal.

Amaal had also shared that not just his father, but Anu Malik was after his career too.

"Not just my father's work, but Anu Malik is behind my work as well. A lot of times, when I make announcements, he jumps into that as well. He competes with me, too. But, at least he respects me and tells me I have done some tremendous work. Armaan and I decided to never become professional rivals," concluded Amaal.

In A Nutshell

Anu Malik opened up on the ongoing family problems and allegations within the Malik family. He also spoke about his relationship with brothers Dabboo Malik and Abu Malik, and his nephews Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik and how they will always be together.