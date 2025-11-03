Malti Chahar Claims She Knew Amaal Mallik Before <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: "<i>Mere Papa Tak Ko Pata Hai</i>"

Have you been wondering why Malti Chahar only borrowed Amaal Mallik's goggles and sweater? Much like Tanya Mittal, we were not obsessing over it, but it did cross our minds. Amaal said on the show that they were acquaintances.

However, according to recent claims, it looks like Malti Chahar and Amaal Mallik were old friends. Not just that, the two have spent some time together, but are acting like they hardly knew each other before Bigg Boss 19.

Malti Chahar Claims She And Amaal Mallik Were More Than Acquaintances

In a recent clip shared by JioHotstar reality, Amaal took a dig at Malti.

"Malti Ji, mandli bethakr fir humari baatein kar rhi ho [Malti Ji, are you again sitting in a group and talking about me]?" Amaal asked.

Shehbaz Badesha asked Tanya Mittal if Amaal had shared anything about knowing Malti from before. "Ek baar mila hai bas 5 minute ke lie [He met her once for 5 minutes]," she said, recalling her conversation with the singer.

Malti Chahar Said Amaal Mallik Sang Songs For Her

Replying to Tanya's comment, Malti asked, "4 gaane sunae hain usne mujhe milkar [he sang 4 songs when we met]... how can a meeting like that be over in just 5 minutes?"

Hearing this, Amaal got up and went inside the powder room area. Malti followed him and asked, "Bolu kya mai pura [Should I say everything]?"

"Mere papa tak ko pata ki hum kab mile [My father also knows when we met]," she added.

"How can you lie in front of the camera? I can prove my claims," the director rebuked Amaal.

The entire story will unfold inside the Bigg Boss's house today. But this fight will further change the dynamics in the house.

