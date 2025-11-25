Celina Jaitly Says She Was Forced Out Of Her Home Three Weeks After Childbirth: 'Stitches Not Healed, Barely Able To Walk'

Actor Celina Jaitly has approached a Mumbai court with a detailed domestic violence complaint against her husband, Peter Haag. Filed under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, the petition outlines claims of emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse.

Allegations Of Abuse

According to SCREEN, the petition, drafted by Karanjawala & Co., Celina has accused Peter Haag of repeatedly belittling her through racist comments. The document states that he allegedly referred to her as a "maidservant" and claimed she resembled his maid. These remarks, the petition notes, formed a pattern of humiliation that compounded the emotional strain she was already facing.

The petition also alleges that during a period marked by profound personal tragedies-including the death of her infant son, Samshera, in 2017, and the loss of both her parents-Peter exerted pressure on Celina to transfer her Mumbai residence into his name.

At the time, she was reportedly battling severe depression.

One of the most harrowing episodes detailed in the petition describes an incident that took place just three weeks after Celina gave birth.

According to the document, "Her stitches had not healed, she was barely able to walk... at three weeks post-partum, she asked her husband if he could consider extending his paternity leave until her stitches had healed and help her with the children. However, he once again flew into a rage and called Celina thankless. He grabbed her by the wrist and physically pushed her out of the apartment, saying, 'Get out of my life.' Celina was left stranded in the hallway in breastfeeding clothing... A neighbour saw the actress and rushed to her rescue."

Separation, Legal Battle, And Celina's Plea

The petition states that the alleged pattern of emotional and physical violence ultimately pushed Celina to leave Austria in the middle of the night, returning to India without her three children.

After coming back, she reportedly learned that Peter had initiated legal proceedings concerning the transfer of her Mumbai property, while also restricting her ability to contact their children. According to the petition, she has only been granted interaction with them once, on November 14 this year.

While Celina's husband has initiated divorce proceedings in Austria, the actress is currently seeking Rs 10 lakh per month in alimony, along with Rs 50 crore as compensation for loss of earnings. The couple, who married in a private ceremony in Mumbai, share three children-twins Viraaj and Winston, born in 2012, and their younger son Arthur, born in 2017.

Following the filing of her case, Celina took to Instagram with a deeply emotional message. "#courage #divorce | In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me," she wrote.

Celina has declined to comment further, maintaining that the matter remains sub judice.

