How Ed Sheeran Created History As He Performed in Bhutan

Ed Sheeran is officially the first International artist, who had a concert in Bhutan. It took place on January 24, 2025.

Ed Sheeran shared the incredible news on social media with a video.

The video comprised of several heartfelt moments from his time in Bhutan, and how lovely it had been.

The caption read, "Had the honour to be the first-ever international artist to play in Bhutan last night. What a gig, what a country, what a beautiful place with incredible people. Lemme know if I can move there, please and thank you. And also thank you so much for welcoming me and my touring crew, and for every volunteer who helped put on such a historic show. Hopefully, see you again soon!"

Last year, he shared the news of coming back to India, on Instagram.

The post read, "Coming back to India for my biggest ever tour of your beautiful country. Also came to play in Bhutan for the first time, came back to Qatar for the first time in a decade and played at that beautiful amphitheatre in Bahrain again. What a way to start 2025, can't wait to see you all there. India tickets on sale Dec 11th. Bhutan tickets on sale Nov 30th. Qatar & Bahrain tickets on sale Dec 6th."

During his concert in Bhutan, Ed Sheeran also mentioned how he's travelled the world for concerts, but he has never seen a place like Bhutan.

Some of Ed Sheeran's most popular songs are Perfect, Shape Of You, Photograph, to name a few.