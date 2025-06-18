ED Sheeran Shares A BTS Video Of His Viral Song <i>Sapphire</i> Shot In India

Social media is abuzz with British pop star Ed Sheeran's latest song Sapphire. He collaborated with Indian music sensation Arijit Singh for the track, whose video was shot in India.

Ed Sheeran has always been vocal about his love for India. In this new BTS clip, the Grammy winner shares how Sapphire's music video was shot over three weeks in the country while he was on 'The Mathematics Tour to India'.

What's Happening

Ed Sheeran shared a BTS video of his latest song Sapphire on Instagram.

He captioned it, "I sat down at my favourite Indian restaurant Gymkhana to talk about the making of the music video of Sapphire with @liampethickphoto and @nicminns who I did the video with. The making shows all the BTS and what we went through to get each shot. We filmed the whole thing over 3 weeks which must be my longest video shoot in history, but boy was it worth it. I love you India, full video on YouTube now."

About Sapphire

Sapphire went viral on social media in no time because of its unique tune, a fusion of Indian beats and Ed Sheeran's trademark musical touch. The singer-songwriter earlier shared a glimpse of the music video, also featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a surprise appearance, on social media. Ed Sheeran singing in Punjabi also caught fans' attention. Sapphire is the third single from the singer's upcoming album Play.

Ed Sheeran's India Tour

A week ago, Ed Sheeran shared an Instagram carousel from his trip to India. The series of pictures and videos also featured popular Indian singer Arijit Singh. During his time in India, the English singer-songwriter also visited the film set of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster movie franchise Baahubali.

Ed Sheeran has visited India many times. He performed at a concert in a sold-out show in Mumbai, back in March 2024.

As part of 'The Mathematics Tour to India', the singer travelled across six cities namely Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR earlier this year. He sang his chartbusters such as Castle on the Hill, Shape of You, and Perfect at these concerts. A clip of Arijit Singh taking Ed Sheeran on a scooter ride in his village in West Bengal also went viral on social media.

In A Nutshell

