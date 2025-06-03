Ed Sheeran's Latest Photo Dump On His India Tour Has A Shah Rukh Khan Connection: "Love That Guy So Much"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ed Sheeran posted an Instagram carousel featuring memories from his India Tour. His video with SRK, singing the hookline of "Sapphire", went viral online. Ed also shared pictures with Arijit Singh and of posing on "Baahubali" sets.

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran is gearing up for the release of his latest track Sapphire. He took to his social media to share a photo dump from his recent India Tour, and needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance.

The video went viral on social media in no time. In the clip, Ed and SRK are seen singing the hook line of the singer's song Sapphire. The series of pictures and videos shared by Ed Sheeran also features Arijit Singh. The English singer-songwriter also visited SS Rajamouli's film set, Baahubali. He concluded by saying how much he loves making music in India.

What's Happening

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to share a carousel post featuring pictures and videos from his last India tour.

The one video that stood out was Shah Rukh Khan and the singer singing the hook line of the latter's latest track Sapphire.

Ed Sheeran captioned the post, "Sapphire dumpington:

1. On ze fun bus.

2. These guys were some of the best musicians I've ever had the pleasure of recording with.

3. Me and @arijitsingh having a coffee on a barge.

4. Permanent ink so you know the love is real.

5. They see me rolling.

6. @iamsrk, love that guy so much.

7. I learned bouzouki as a kid thinking it was an Irish instrument. Turns out all cultures use it.

8. Flash mob dance in the cafe.

9. Boy better know, CEO, shuhyuhmuh.

10. I watched Baahubali in the cinema so flipped out seeing the set.

11. I love making music in India."

Other standout pictures were Ed visiting SS Rajamouli's Baahubali set, getting a tattoo in Punjabi and a snap with Arijit Singh.

About Ed Sheeran's India Tour

Time and again, Ed has expressed his love for India. He had a concert in Mumbai, back in March 2024 which was completely sold out.

He then came back with his concert which was a part of his Mathematics Tour, where he travelled across 6 cities namely Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR. He sang his chartbusters Castle on the Hill and Perfect, and was also joined by Diljit Dosanjh on stage.

Ed Sheeran's Last Viral Video With Shah Rukh Khan

Back in March 2024, when Ed Sheeran was in India for his concert, he visited Shah Rukh Khan at the latter's residence, Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan had shared a video of him striking his signature pose with the singer. The song Deewangi Deewangi from his film Om Shanti Om was playing in the background.

Shah Rukh Khan captioned it, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together..."

About Sapphire

Ed Sheeran's upcoming album is titled Play. The latest track Sapphire is a part of it. His other singles Old Phone and Azizam are all recently released singles that were received well. Sapphire is set to drop on June 5, 2025.

In A Nutshell

Ed Sheeran treated fans with a slew of pictures and videos from his latest India tour. His video with Shah Rukh Khan particularly, where the two are lipsing to the singer's upcoming song Sapphire, went viral on social media in no time.