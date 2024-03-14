Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Teaches Ed Sheeran His Iconic Pose. Here's The Result

Ed Sheeran and SRK in a still from the video. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Is it too early to call it the collaboration of the year? So, Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran shared a reel and fans just can't get enough of it. Ed Sheeran and SRK can be seen recreating SRK's iconic pose in the video (no points for guessing which one) as the track Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om plays in the background. SRK captioned the post, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together..." Farah Khan re-posted the video and she wrote, "When youu get to direct Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh khan you get?.... #SherKhan of course."

On SRK's post, a comment read, "I'm done with this March Multiverse. Too many mad crossovers." Another one added, "Alexa, play Perfect real quick." A third comment read, "This is PERFECT" ( which is also the title of one of Ed Sheeran's songs). Another one added, "This is the biggest collab of the year." Another one added, "Perfect x Tujhe dekha toh yeh jaana sanam." Another added, "We're just in 3rd month of 2024."

This is what SRK posted:

Farah Khan posted this video of SRK and Ed Sheeran dancing:

On Tuesday, Ed Sheeran shared a video from his visit to a school in Mumbai. Ed Sheeran captioned the post, "Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too."

Farah Khan shared a picture with Ed Sheeran and she said, "Relax mode with the loveliest guy ever." This is the post we are talking about:

Ed Sheeran previously visited India in 2017 and he partied with Bollywood celebrities after his first ever India concert.