The One Where Farah Khan Hung Out With The 'Loveliest Guy Ever' Ed Sheeran

Farah Khan shared this image.

Singer Ed Sheeran is in India and is all set to perform in Mumbai as a part of his +-=/x Tour on March 16. Ahead of his concert, he was seen making the most of his time by way of mingling with the stars. A day after a video of Ed Sheeran dancing with singer Armaan Malik went viral, Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan posted a picture of herself seated on a sofa with the Shape Of You singer. Farah Khan kept the caption sweet and simple. She wrote, "Relax mode with the loveliest guy ever." Take a look at Farah Khan's post below:

In an earlier video, Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik can be seen dancing to Armaan's smash hit Butta Bomma from the 2020 film AlaVaikunthapurramuloo. In the clip, Ed Sheeran and Armaan can be seen doing the hook step. Armaan Malik, who has previously collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the track 2step, captioned his vide Instagram video, "Favourite person in my city."

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a Polaroid with Ed Sheeran on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed. Great meeting you." About Ed Sheeran's India visit, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one," reported news agency ANI.

Ed Sheeran previously visited India in 2017.