Janhvi Kapoor To Khushi Ahead Of <i>Loveyapa</i> Release: "Hate To See My Khushu Cry"

Janhvi Kapoor set sister goals with her latest Instagram post. Ahead of the release of Loveyapa, Janhvi Kapoor shared a fun-filled post for her younger sister Khushi. In the carousel post, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a customized t-shirt with Loveyapa written over it. The sisters can be seen posing adorably for the cameras.

Janhvi Kapoor's caption caught the Internet's attention. She first wrote how she feels proud of Khushi's achievements.

"My khushu is bringing romcoms. so proud of u khushu for keeping your head down and working hard and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength and kindness," wrote Janhvi.

"#Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow. the cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of but maybe that's just me because I hate to see my khushu cry!", she added.

There's more to it. Before signing off, Janhvi Kapoor added a punch and wrote, "PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases."

Responding to the post, Khushi Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "I lovee Yapa youuu." Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor shared a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments section.

Ahead of the release, Loveyapa has been making a lot of buzz. The makers had hosted special shows for industry friends and colleagues. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, film veterans Dharmendra, Rekha had already attended the special screenings.

On Wednesday night, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan came to watch the film along with Aamir and his son Junaid.

They were photographed together.

Speaking of Loveyapa, it is a typical Gen-Z love story with twists and turns.

The couple are asked to exchange their phones before taking the final step towards wedding and, eventually, their worlds take an upside down as secrets and hidden stories keep on unfolding. The film is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is up for a release tomorrow.

Khushi Kapoor made her debut alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda in the Netflix original The Archies in 2023. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Junaid Khan made his debut with the Netflix film Maharaj last year.