A Khan-Tastic Reunion: Shah Rukh, Salman At Aamir's Son's <i>Loveyapa</i> Screening

Ahead of the release of Junaid Khan's theatrical debut Loveyapa, the makers hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan showed up to cheer for Aamir's son. Several pictures and videos from the night went crazy viral.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as he wore a blue shirt paired with denims. Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan shared a warm hug. Shah Rukh kissed Aamir as soon as they met.

The superstars posed for the paparazzi as well. Shah Rukh and Aamir were joined by Aamir's son Junaid Khan, daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir Khan kept his style statement cool and casual. He teamed up a kurta with dhoti pants. Aamir's Andaz Apna Apna co-star Salman Khan also attended the screening. Salman wore a green t-shirt and ripped denims.

The superstars were all smiles for the camera.

Since Monday, Loveyapa makers have been hosting special shows for industry friends and colleagues. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, film veterans Dharmendra, Rekha had already attended the special screenings.

Speaking of Loveyapa, it is a typical Gen-Z love story with twists and turns.

The couple are asked to exchange their phones before taking the final step towards wedding and, eventually, their worlds take an upside down as secrets and hidden stories keep on unfolding. The film is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is up for a release tomorrow.

Khushi Kapoor made her debut alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda in the Netflix original The Archies in 2023. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Junaid Khan made his debut with the Netflix film Maharaj last year.