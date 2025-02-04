Karan Johar Reviews Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's <i>Loveyapa</i>: "The Best Popcorn Ride"

Ahead of the theatrical release of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's rom-com Loveyapa, the makers hosted a special screening last night in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar, Raj Thackeray showed up to the screening to cheer for the starkids.

Karan Johar wrote a special note after watching the film and gave a loud shout out to the film and cast.

Karan Johar, in his inimitable style, called the film "2025s first love story success story." For Khushi and Junaid, he wrote, "You will fall in love with all the characters (terrific ensemble) and root for the magical and endearing leads."

"I can happily watch the film again and top credit to director @advaitchandan for bringing pace, relentless energy, humour, emotion and solid story telling to the fore!!!" were Karan Johar's words.

He signed off, "Congratulations to Madhu Mantena , Shrishti Behl and the entire cast and crew of the best popcorn ride I have had at the movies in a while! @fuhsephantom @srishtibehlarya @madmantena."

Take a look:

Here are some pictures from last night's special screening:

Loveyapa is a typical Gen-Z love story with twists and turns.

The couple are asked to exchange their phones before taking the final step towards wedding and, eventually, their worlds take an upside down as secrets and hidden stories keep on unfolding. The film is directed by Advait Chandan.

Khushi Kapoor made her debut alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda in the Netflix original The Archies in 2023. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Junaid Khan made his debut with the Netflix film Maharaj.