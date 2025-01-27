Amid Vedang Raina Dating Rumours, Khushi Kapoor Reveals Wedding Plans

Khushi Kapoor, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Loveyapa, revealed her wedding plans in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Contrary to her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor's "simple" wedding, Khushi wishes for a "grand" wedding.

The Archies actress shared, "I'm a Bombay girl, and I would want my father, Boney Kapoor, to live in the same building as me after I'm married." She wishes for a family with a husband, two children and a couple of dogs. Khushi recently turned into a bridesmaid in her BFF Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor's plans, Khushi spilled the beans and said, "She wants to live in Tirupati and wear mogras in her hair and do champi (massage) on her husband's head and have her children eat on banana leaves."

When asked about if she would apply champi (oil-massage) on her husband's head, Khushi quipped, "No, that is for her (Janhvi). Main kuch alag kar lungi (I'll do something different)."

Khushi Kapoor made her debut alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda in the Netflix original The Archies in 2023. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Junaid Khan made his debut with the Netflix film Maharaj.

In Loveyapa, Khushi will share screen space with Aamir Khan's son Junaid. The film is a typical Gen-Z love story with twists and turns.

The couple are asked to exchange their phones before taking the final step towards wedding and, eventually, their worlds take an upside down as secrets and hidden stories keep on unfolding. The film is directed by Advait Chandan.