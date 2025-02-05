Watch: Rekha, Aamir Khan Touch Dharmendra's Feet At <i>Loveyapa</i> Screening

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are gearing up for their big-screen debut, Loveyapa. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. Ahead of its February 7 release, Junaid's father, actor Aamir Khan, hosted a special screening.

The event was attended by Dharmendra, Raj Kumar Santoshi, Shabana Azmi and Kabir Khan. Rekha also made an appearance to support Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

A heartwarming moment from the screening has gone viral. It features Rekha greeting Dharmendra by touching his feet. The duo have shared the screen in several films like Ram Balram, Kahani Kismat Ki, Ghazab, Keemat and Kasam Suhaag Ki.

Dharmendra wasn't the only one Rekha greeted with respect. She also touched the feet of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi at the event. He has directed Rekha in Lajja. The 2001 film also features Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn.

Rekha also shared a warm moment with Aamir Khan. Upon arriving at the event, she greeted the actor with a graceful adaab, to which Aamir responded with a warm hug.

Coming back to Loveyapa, the movie is receiving immense love from Bollywood. After attending the special screening, Karan Johar posted a review on Instagram.

KJo wrote, “Drum roll for 2025s first love story success story… #loveyapa talks to the Tech and App obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision … it's what you genuinely call a great time at the movies!!!!”

Praising the leading duo and the director, KJo added, “You will fall in love with all the characters ( terrific ensemble ) and root for the magical and endearing leads Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor … I can happily watch the film again and top credit to director Advait Chandan for bringing pace, relentless energy, humour, emotion and solid storytelling to the fore!!!”

Read his full note below:

Apart from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda will also be seen in Loveyapa.