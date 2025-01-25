<i>Loveyapa</i> Actors Khushi Kapoor And Junaid Khan Pick Their Favourite Onscreen Couple

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan will be seen in an all-new quirky love story soon. Their film Loveyapa hits the screens on February 7, 2025.

The catchy songs, and unique plot of the film, have already garnered a lot of attention from netizens.

This is the first time Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan will be sharing screen space. Their fresh onscreen chemistry has also got the internet talking.

The lead pair is busy promoting their new film, and in one of their interviews with Faridoon Shahryar, they revealed who their favourite onscreen romantic couple is.

To the surprise of everyone, neither did Khushi Kapoor pick her mother, actress, the late Sridevi, nor did Junaid pick his father, actor Aamir Khan.

Khushi replied, "Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan."

Junaid instantly reacted, "That was my answer", to which Kapoor responded, "I have just stolen the answer."

Earlier at the trailer launch of Loveyapa, Aamir Khan had mentioned that Khushi Kapoor reminded him of the late actress, Sridevi.

Recalling the sweet gesture, Khushi told Vickey Lalwani, that it was extremely nice of Aamir Khan to say so. However, she wasn't sure that was the case.

She said, "Maybe that's something for other people to notice, but I would never want to go anywhere near that or touch that."

Aamir Khan had also told ANI, "I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to mobile phones and the interesting things that happen in our lives because of technology is shown in the film. All the actors have done a good job."

Interestingly, Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan, who was also the director of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha was Aamir Khan's last outing on the big screen, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film unfortunately did not meet up to the viewer's expectations.

Loveyapa also has Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda in key roles.

The film is presented by Phantom and AGS Entertainment, and backed by Phantom Studios.



