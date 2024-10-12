Janhvi Kapoor Shares BTS Video From <i>Devara</i> Song <i>Chuttamale</i> Shoot: "Life Threatening"

Currently enjoying the box-office success of her Telugu debut film Devara, Janhvi Kapoor took fans behind the scenes of her famous song Chuttamale. While the song looks effortlessly choreographed and beautiful on screen, what happened behind the camera was "life threatening" for Janhvi. The Devara actress shared a bunch of BTS pictures and videos from the song shoot in Thailand, where she desribes her horrific ordeal. From stepping into "jellyfish infested water" to climbing some sharp rocks, Janhvi did it all to make the song a success.

From the series of pictures and videos she posted, Janhvi speaks about how dangerous the water is before going in for the shoot in the first video. She mentions that there's "nothing but a thin silk saree" to protect her in the water full of jellyfish. In the next video, she shows a warning sign on the beach that says "Beware of the jellyfish."

It did not end at just the jellyfish. In the next video, Janhvi reveals how she had to climb sharp rocks around waterfalls to reach the shoot location.

In another video, we can see how the cast and crew of the song reached the shoot location on a speedboat. Clad in raincoats to protect themselves from the ocean water, the crew seems to be enjoying the ride as well.

Even though it was a difficult shoot schedule, Janhvi also enjoyed the process thoroughly. She shared a few pictures from the set to show her fans how she breathed life into the character.

Devara released on September 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, and has already minted over Rs 250 crore. The film features Jr NTR in a double role and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Bhaira.