After Chris Martin Jokes He's From Telangana, Vijay Deverakonda Asks For This Coldplay Mashup

Coldplay has officially wrapped up the India leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour with a final concert in Ahmedabad on January 26. The British band features lead singer Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion.

During the final concert, Chris Martin (read humorously) claimed to be from Telangana, and now Vijay Deverakonda has reacted to it. A video circulating online shows Chris Martin making the remark.



The singer said, “Everyone knows that I am from Telangana.”



He added, “I would like to say thank you to the rest of the band. We've been brothers now for 29 years. And, it's just the most amazing thing to be part of, and what most of you don't know is that all four of us we're born in India, so we're already an Indian band.”



After that, Chris Martin pointed towards bassist Guy Berryman and quipped, “He looks like he is from Scotland, but he is not. He is from Tamil Nadu.

"Everyone knows that I am from Telangana. And please welcome all the way from Ahmedabad, 100 per cent Gujarati, on the drums and everything else. In many ways, the leader of our band, the person who keeps us together, the lovely, incredibly bright, beautiful, and scary Will Champion.”



Vijay Deverakonda shared the clip on Instagram Stories. In his caption, the actor wrote, “Chris Martin (heart emoji) welcome! someone needs to make a Podusthunna poddumeeda X Coldplay mashup.”

FYI: Podusthunna Poddumeeda is from the 2011 film Jai Bolo Telangana. The track was composed by the late Chakri.

It was written and sung by the legendary Gummadi Vittal Rao, also known as Gaddar. A poet, singer and revolutionary, Gaddar played a crucial role in advocating for Telangana's statehood through his powerful music and activism.



Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in a guest appearance in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The movie features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles.