Chris Martin Arrives At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 With Girlfriend Dakota Johnson After Ahmedabad Concert. Watch

Coldplay concluded their India tour on Sunday with their final concert in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Republic Day. After wrapping up the Ahmedabad concert, frontman Chris Martin arrived at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj with his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

On Monday, a video of them arriving in Prayagraj surfaced on the internet and was widely circulated on social media. In the video, Chris and Dakota are seen inside a car. As the car is about to come to a halt, the singer is seen making funny faces at the camera, while Dakota is seen covering her head before getting off the car.

The video was posted by ANI with the caption, "WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Co-founder of the rock band Coldplay & singer Chris Martin at Prayagraj #MahaKumbhMela2025"

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Co-founder of the rock band Coldplay & singer Chris Martin at Prayagraj #MahaKumbhMela2025 pic.twitter.com/D7jjT0yf8n — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

On Sunday, Chris Martin greeted the crowd with "Happy Republic Day, India!" as he kicked off his final performance at Narendra Modi Stadium. Not just that, he also sang his rendition of Vande Mataram at the concert to loud cheers from the audience.

Watch Chris Martin singing Vande Mataram here:

Coldplay, a British rock band also includes guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.