Rashmika Mandanna Confirms Relationship Status. Internet Thinks "Partner" Comment Is For Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be dating her Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda for a while. The couple neither confirmed the status, nor denied the rumours. Ahead of Rashmika's period drama Chhaava's release, the actress confirmed that she's in a relationship in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

Without taking any name, Rashmika intrigued fans' interest as she said she's somebody's "partner". When asked about her happy place, Rashmika said, "Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it's not a forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space.

"As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner. I really respect that life, that personal life that I have. Right now, I am living in the best of both worlds, but I am someone who will guard this personal life with my own life."

Rashmika also shared a list of qualities that she finds attractive in a man. "They say eyes are the window to one's soul. I think I believe in that, and I keep smiling, so I am drawn to people who have a smiley face. And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are," Rashmika told the publication.

Earlier, in an interview with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don't know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn't unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticised. I don't even know if it's okay to expect unconditional love."

The actor added, "I have dated my co-star."

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's dating began in January 2023, following their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. In recent time, Rashmika watched her blockbuster Pushpa 2 with Vijay's family. The rumoured couple are spotted together on various occasions.