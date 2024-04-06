The Internet Thinks Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Holidaying Together. Here's Why

Rashmika and Vijay shared these images on their Instagram stories.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna turned a year older on Friday (March 5). The actress celebrated her birthday in the United Arab Of Emirates (UAE) but she was not alone (going by her and Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram stories). The actress was reportedly accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. Just like their secret Maldives getaway, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's recent Instagram stories hinted at them being together in UAE. Rashmika Mandanna's recent Instagram post featuring a peacock at her UAE resort aligns with Vijay Devarkonda's video discussing his film The Family Star, featuring a peacock in the background.

The eagle-eyes fans noticed the similar background and dropped witty comments. One fan wrote, "We know you both are together." Another one penned, "Rashmika thanks for taking Vijay's video." Yet another one penned, "No matter how hard they try, they always get caught."

Here's what Rashmika and Vijay shared.

On her 28th birthday, Rashmika Mandanna gave a sneak peek into her intimate celebrations in UAE. The actress shared a series of photos of herself soaking up the Sun. She was seen smiling while taking a sip of coffee. For the unversed, the actress flew to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on April 3 to ring in her birthday. The actress also sported her no-make-up look.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Rashmika wrote, “(the Sun emoji) + (coffee emoji) = Happy Rashmika (red heart emoji).” As soon as she shared the post, several fans dropped comments wishing the actress on her special day. A social media user wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday, Rashmika!” Another fan commented, “Cuteness overload.” “National crush, Crush-mika,” te another one wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's on-screen and off-screen chemistry stemmed from collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The dating rumours began in January 2023, following their rumoured vacation in the Maldives.