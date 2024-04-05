Inside Rashmika Mandanna's Birthday Special Workout Video With A 'Happy Lil Dance'

Rashmika shared this image. (courtesy: RashmikaMandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna, who is celebrating her 28th birthday today, shared a workout video to treat her Instafam. In the video, Rashmika can be seen doing a workout session with a stability ball. After a brief session, the birthday girl can be heard singing "Happy Birthday to me" as she laughs. Sharing the video, Rashmika wrote in the caption, "Got in a lil workout on the birthday.. See how a discipled I am .. @junaid.shaikh88 The happy lil dance in the end is after seeing all your love and wishes. And it's making me blush blush." Take a look:

Rashmika Mandanna had an eventful birthday as posters from her two upcoming releases were unveiled. The makers of The Girlfriend shared the first poster from the film on Friday. The first poster features the actress posing pretty. The second shot is that of her dressed in a traditional outfit, holding a bag. Geetha Arts, which is backing the project, shared the posters on Instagram and they captioned it, "Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won't. Introducing The Girlfriend. Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous and cheerful Rashmika Mandanna a very happy birthday." Take a look:

The makers of Pushpa shared a stunning picture of Rashmika AKA Srivalli on the occasion of her birthday. Clad in a green saree and jewellery, Rashmika's eyes do the talking in the picture. Sharing the picture, the makers wrote in the caption, "Wishing the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka Rashmika Mandanna a very Happy Birthday. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th #PushpaMassJaathara. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024." Take a look:

Our 'Srivalli' says 3 more days to witness #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser 🔥🔥



Get ready for goosebumps stuff on April 8th 🤟🏻#PushpaMassJaathara#Pushpa2TheRulepic.twitter.com/X7kq6870qS — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) April 5, 2024

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will hit the big screens on August 15. She made her Hindi debut with Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also worked with Siddharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. She grabbed eyeballs with her performance in Animal.