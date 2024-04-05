Allu Arjun's Birthday Wish For Pushpa Co-Star Rashmika Mandanna: 'May Your Shining Streak Continue To Rise And Rule'

Allu Arjun and Rashmika in the film's poster. (courtesy: X)

Allu Arjun wished his co-star Rashmika Mandanna on her 28th birthday in Pushpa style. The makers of the film unveiled a new poster of Rashmika Mandanna today. Sharing a silhouette picture of Rashmika's new look, Allu Arjun wrote on his Instagram story, "Many happy returns of the day to my sweetest co star Rashmika Mandanna. May your shining streak continue to rise and Rule." Allu Arjun added the hashtag thaggedhele and dropped a black heart emoji with the caption. Re-sharing the story on her Instagram, Rashmika replied, "Allu Arjun Sir, Thank You." Rashmika shared a string of emojis with the post.

The makers of Pushpa shared a stunning picture of Rashmika AKA Srivalli on the occasion of her birthday. Clad in a green saree and jewellery, Rashmika's eyes do the talking in the picture. Sharing the picture, the makers wrote in the caption, "Wishing the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka Rashmika Mandanna a very Happy Birthday. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th #PushpaMassJaathara. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024." Take a look:

Last month, a picture of the OG Srivalli AKA Rashmika Mandanna went viral from the sets of Pushpa 2:The Rule. In the picture, Rashmika can be seen clad in a red saree and jewellery. She can be seen wearing flowers in hair. In the picture, Rashmika can be seen making her way to the shooting floor amid tight security. The picture was shared by a fanpage on X. The picture was captioned with these words, "Here's The Massive #RashmikaMandanna GLIMPSE from the Set of #AlluArjun Starrer Biggie #Pushpa2TheRule." Take a look:

Pushpa: The Rise is a 2021 Telugu-language action drama film written and directed by Sukumar. The film featured Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Raj Tirandasu. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu as well as in Hindi.