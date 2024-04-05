Pushpa 2: The Rule New Poster - Rashmika Mandanna Is Back As Srivalli And How

Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2. (courtesy: PushpaMovie)

The makers of Pushpa: The Rule (Pushpa 2) shared the first look of Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli on Friday. The poster features Rashmika, stunning as ever in a green saree. Her eyes do all the talking in the close up shot. The aforementioned poster was shared by the makers on the occasion of Rashmika's 28th birthday (today). The text on the post reads, "HBD Srivalli." The text accompanying the poster read, "Wishing the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka Rashmika Mandanna a very Happy Birthday. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th #PushpaMassJaathara. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."

Check out the poster here:

Meanwhile, the makers shared another post on X and they wrote on Instagram, "It is Srivalli's special day. She will meet you today at 11.07 AM#Pushpa2TheRule."

It is Srivalli's special day



She will meet you today at 11.07 AM#Pushpa2TheRule — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) April 5, 2024

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The impressive star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj return for the second installment. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and its songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also huge hits.

Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year. Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the film at the 69th National Film Awards last year.