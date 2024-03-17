Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Filming Pushpa Song Oo Antava: 'I Was Shaking From Fear...'

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: sathishred2000)

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is back at work after a seven-month hiatus, in a recent interview with India Today, talked about her experience while filming the song Oo Antava from Pushpa. While speaking at the India Today Conclave 2024, the Kushi star said she was "shaking" during the first shot. She also explained why she has decided to not take up another dance number. She said, “I have always operated from a space of ‘I'm not good enough, I don't feel pretty, I don't look like the other girls.' So for me, it was a huge challenge. It was actually the first shot of Oo Antava… I was shaking from fear because sexy is not my thing. It's not my thing. But how I've grown both as an actor and as a person is I've always made sure that I put myself in the most uncomfortable, unforgiving, very difficult circumstances.”

On being asked if she would do a dance number again, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “No, I don't see the challenge in it anymore.” She also said that her reason behind taking up the song was to expand on the message that one should move past judging women who want to look good. She said, “I think that, for me, it was the lyrics. It was a challenge. And I think we can move past judging women for wanting to look good. We can do everything. We can look good.”

A couple of weeks back, Samantha introduced her viewers to the goals and roadmap of her new initiative. Sharing the teaser of the first episode of her health podcast show, Samantha wrote, "Let's take 20... to talk about health. First video out on February 19 #TAKE20 With Sam & Alkesh." She said in the video, "Take 20 is our effort to bring you high quality wellness related content that you can relate to and apply to your everyday life."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.