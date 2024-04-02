Pushpa 2: The Rule Update - Expect The Teaser Of Allu Arjun's Film On This Date

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

The makers of Pushpa: The Rule (Pushpa 2) shared an update on Tuesday and it has been trending a great deal. The release date of the teaser was announced on Tuesday. The teaser is slated to release on Allu Arjun's birthday (April 8). Sharing a brand new poster, Allu Arjun wrote on Instagram, "Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser out on April 8th, 2024." Meanwhile, the official handle of the film on X (earlier known as Twitter), shared the poster and the caption on it read, "He is coming with double the fire. Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser out on April 8th."

Check out Allu Arjun's post here:

The first look of Pushpa 2: The Rule was shared on social media last year.

The film's release date was announced with this poster last year. "August 15th 2024! Pushpa 2 The Rule," the caption on the post shared by Allu Arjun read.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The impressive star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj return for the second installment. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and its songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also huge hits.

Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year. Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the film at the 69th National Film Awards last year.