<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 45: Next Stop For Allu Arjun's Movie Is Rs 1500 Crore

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its successful run at the box office. On day 45, the Sukumar directorial minted ₹1.1 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. On its 7th Saturday, the movie had an overall 14.30% Hindi occupancy. So far, Pushpa 2: The Rule has amassed a total of ₹1226.75 crore in the domestic market, the report added.

To cater to a wider audience, Pushpa 2: The Rule is running in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The film sees Allu Arjun reprising his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli. The sequel also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh and Dhananjaya in pivotal roles.

On Friday, Allu Arjun announced the release of the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule. This special edition includes 20 extra minutes of footage. The actor shared a poster featuring his iconic Pushpa Raj avatar.

“Bringing you #Pushpa2Reloaded Version from today. Hope you all have a new experience with this one. #Pushpa 2,” read the text attached to the post. Click here for the full story.

In December of last year, Allu Arjun shared his thoughts on the box office success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. During the success meet in Delhi, he humbly expressed, "The numbers are temporary but the love I hold very close to my heart. I always say that records are made to be broken, maybe for the next 2-3 months I will enjoy all these records but hopefully, by the summer I would want all these records to be broken by the next film.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.