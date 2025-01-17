<i>Pushpa 2</i> Fever Is Still On. Reloaded Version From Today

For all Allu Arjun fans who have already watched Pushpa 2: The Rule, it is time to head back to the theatres. Wondering, why? Starting today, the makers have released a “reloaded” version of the film with 20 minutes of extra footage.

Allu Arjun himself made the special announcement on Instagram Stories. He shared an image of his iconic Pushpa Raj avatar. With a rugged beard and long hair, Allu Arjun's intense look has taken the excitement to another level. Like us, are you ready for round two?

In his caption, the South superstar wrote, “Bringing you #Pushpa2Reloaded Version from today. Hope you all have a new experience with this one. #Pushpa 2.”

In terms of box office collection, Pushpa 2: The Rule is smashing records across the board. Released on December 5 last year, the Sukumar directorial raked in an impressive ₹1224.65 crore in the domestic market within just 43 days, according to a report by Sacnilk.

To reach an even wider audience, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

With Allu Arjun back as Pushpa Raj, Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh and Dhananjaya in important roles.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the second instalment in the Pushpa franchise, which is planned as a trilogy. The gripping story follows Pushpa Raj, a man who, after losing everything, makes a resolute decision to never let anyone take anything from him again.

The narrative charts his meteoric rise to power as he becomes the head of a powerful syndicate involved in the illegal trade of red sandalwood. With its raw emotions, intense drama and larger-than-life action, the franchise wows fans worldwide.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.