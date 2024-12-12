Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, which was released in theatres on December 5, crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark within six days. With this, Pushpa 2 became the fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 1000-crore club. While the film continues its blockbuster run at the theatres, it seems like the makers have moved to the next chapter of the series. At Pushpa 2's success meet in Delhi, Allu Arjun seemingly confirmed that Pushpa Part 3 is in the works. The actor was asked about the different taglines of the movies. While the first part had “Jhukega nahi saala,” the sequel reinvented the dialogue to “Hargiz jhukega nahi saala”. When asked what will be the tagline for the next film, Allu Arjun replied, “Ab rukega nahi saala,” thereby confirming the third part of the Pushpa franchise.

Allu Arjun also reacted to Pushpa 2's record-breaking success. The actor said, “The numbers are temporary but the love I hold very close to my heart. I always say that records are made to be broken, maybe for the next 2-3 months I will enjoy all these records but hopefully, by the summer I would want all these records to be broken by the next film.”

Allu Arjun added, “It doesn't have to be a Telugu film, it can be Tamil, Kannada, Hindi. It doesn't matter but I want these records to be broken because that is the progression. India is going up.”

Aside from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Sukumar, and is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.



