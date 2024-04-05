The Girlfriend First Poster: Unveiling Rashmika Mandanna's Birthday Treat To Fans

Rashmika Mandanna in The Girlfriend. (courtesy: geethaarts)

On Rashmika Mandanna's 28th birthday, the makers of her new project The Girlfriend, shared the first poster from the film on Friday. The first poster features the actress sitting pretty, surrounded by some books. The second shot is that of her dressed in a traditional outfit, holding a bag. Geetha Arts, which is backing the project, shared the posters on Instagram and they captioned it, "Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won't. Introducing The Girlfriend. Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous and cheerful Rashmika Mandanna a very happy birthday."

Check out the posters from The Girlfriend here:

Ahead of Rashmika's birthday, the makers had revealed in an Instagram post that the poster will be out on her birthday. The text accompanying the post read, "Let us celebrate the National Crush Rashmika Mandanna's birthday by unveiling the The Girlfriend." Special poster out tomorrow at 10 AM."

Besides The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna will also feature in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The caption on the X (earlier known as Twitter) post read, "Our 'Srivalli' says 3 more days to witness #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser. Get ready for goosebumps stuff on April 8th #PushpaMassJaathara #Pushpa2TheRule." Excited much?

Our 'Srivalli' says 3 more days to witness #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser



Get ready for goosebumps stuff on April 8th #PushpaMassJaathara#Pushpa2TheRulepic.twitter.com/X7kq6870qS — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) April 5, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna is best-known for her performances in films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Kirik Party, Chamak, Anjani Putra, Sita Ramam, Varisu and Sarileru Neekevvaru, to name a few. She became a household name after starring in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra last year. She will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun.