After Vijay Deverakonda's "Dated Co-Star" Comment, Rashmika Mandanna Reveals The Man She Wants To Marry: "Everyone Knows About It"

It's no longer a secret that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are in a relationship. The rumoured couple love to play with questions around their relationship. Rashmika Mandanna, who was present at a pre-release event of her upcoming film Pushpa 2, was asked by the host if she wants to marry someone from the industry or outside. "Would you marry someone from the film industry or should your husband be someone from outside the industry? If you give us some clarity, we'll find out you the boy," the host said. Rashmika's reply was short and sweet, "Everyone knows about it." The audience gave a roaring shout out to her response.

When the host teased her to reveal more, Rashmika replied, "I know what answer you want, I know it well." She diverted the conversation with these words, "Let's not delve into that right now, I'll tell you later, personally."

Rashmika's response stirred a conversation as Vijay Deverakonda confirmed being in a relationship just a few days ago. Speaking to Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don't know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn't unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticised. I don't even know if it's okay to expect unconditional love." The actor added, "I have dated my co-star."

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's dating began in January 2023, following their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. A few days ago, pictures of the two on a lunch date went viral in no time.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna talked about her equation with Vijay Deverakonda in an interview with We Are Yuvaa. She said, "Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it. I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He's not a yes person. He's on point. This is good...this is not good...this is what I think...this is what I don't think. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he's someone I really, really respect."