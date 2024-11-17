<i>Pushpa 2</i> Trailer Loading: Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna Fly To Patna

Ahead of the much-awaited trailer release of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna flew out to Patna. Interestingly, the trailer was scheduled to release in Patna to draw a large-number of North-Indian audience for the south films. Allu Arjun shared a happy picture with co-star Rashmika from the runway on his Instagram stories. Allu Arjun can be seen wearing a white sweatshirt with Pushpa 2 written over it. He amped up his glamour quotient with a pair of black shades. Rashmika Mandanna was also dressed in her casual best. She can be seen sporting her best smile into the camera. Sharing the picture, Allu Arjun wrote, "En route to Patna." Rashmika shared a picture where the two actors can be seen posing with their backs to the camera. Take a look:

Rashmika Mandanna, who will reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2, shared two images from her dubbing session on Instagram stories a couple of days ago. The first image features Rashmika, dubbing at the studio. In the second image, Rashmika makes a sad face. A long note explains why . The note read, "Now that the fun and games are over, let's get down to business!! Meaning - 1 Pushpa shoot is almost done. 2. Pushpa the rule - dub for first half is over. 3. I am dubbing for the second half and My God! The film's first half is already freaking amazing and the second half is even more so. I am literally short on words. You guys are really really in for a mind blowing experience. I can't wait." In the post-script, she added, "This face is for the shoot almost getting over and I am sad about it."

The release date of Pushpa 2 was changed quite a few times. The film, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, will now hit the big screens on December 5. It is worth noting that the movie was previously slated for release a day later, on December 6. Before that, the makers had announced August 15 as the release date. Now, announcing the new date, Allu Arjun has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the poster, we see Allu Arjun dressed as his character, holding a gun with a cigar in his mouth. The side note read, "Pushpa 2: The Rule on Dec 5th."

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The franchise has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.