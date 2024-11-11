<i>Pushpa 2</i> New Poster: The Internet Is Smitten By Allu Arjun's Swag. Bonus - Trailer Release Date

Ahead of the trailer release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, the makers delighted fans with a brand new poster and we are not complaining at all. On Monday, Allu Arjun announced the trailer release date of the film with a new poster. Allu Arjun AKA Pushpa can be seen posing with a rifle, placed on his shoulder. Allu Arjun's swag and Pushpa-charisma can't be missed in the poster. Sharing the poster, Allu Arjun wrote, "Pushpa2TheRule Trailer out on November 17th at 6:03 PM in Patna!" The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love. A user wrote, "Jai Bunny." Another user wrote, "Waitting." Another user wrote, "Welcome to Bihar, Sir." Interestingly, big-ticket south films are changing their promotional patterns and reaching out to the northern belts of the country. Take a look:

On the occasion of Diwali, Allu Arjun AKA Pushpa unveiled another brand new poster from the film which will set your festive mood. The poster features Allu Arjun and his on-screen wife Srivalli AKA Rashmika Mandanna. In the poster, Rashmika, dressed in a saree, can be seen cooking while Allu Arjun looks at her closely. Rashmika's expressions will tell you another tale. Sharing the poster, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Diwali!! #Pushpa2TheRule" Take a look:

The release date of Pushpa 2 was changed quite a few times. Last week, the makers announced a new date. The film, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, will now hit the big screens on December 5. It is worth noting that the movie was previously slated for release a day later, on December 6. Before that, the makers had announced August 15 as the release date. Now, announcing the new date, Allu Arjun has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the poster, we see Allu Arjun dressed as his character, holding a gun with a cigar in his mouth. The side note read, "Pushpa 2: The Rule on Dec 5th."

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The franchise has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.