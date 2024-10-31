Allu Arjun Wishes Fans Diwali <i>Pushpa</i> Style. Bonus - Srivalli AKA Rashmika Mandanna

How many Pushpa 2 posters can be called "too many?" On the occasion of Diwali, Allu Arjun AKA Pushpa unveiled another brand new poster from the film which will set your festive mood. The poster features Allu Arjun and his on-screen wife Srivalli AKA Rashmika Mandanna. In the poster, Rashmika, dressed in a saree, can be seen cooking while Allu Arjun looks at her closely. Rashmika's expressions will tell you another tale. Sharing the poster, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Diwali!! #Pushpa2TheRule" Take a look:

The release date of Pushpa 2 was changed quite a few times. Last week, the makers announced a new date. The film, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, will now hit the big screens on December 5. It is worth noting that the movie was previously slated for release a day later, on December 6. Before that, the makers had announced August 15 as the release date. Now, announcing the new date, Allu Arjun has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the poster, we see Allu Arjun dressed as his character, holding a gun with a cigar in his mouth. The side note read, "Pushpa 2: The Rule on Dec 5th." Take a look:

In June, when the makers postponed Pushpa 2: The Rule's release date from August 16 to November 6, they shared an elaborate note on X. An excerpt from the post read, "Pushpa 2 The Rule is one of the most anticipated Indian films. Following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, our responsibility to deliver excellence has increased significantly. We have been tirelessly working to complete the movie and release it on time. However, due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15th, 2024. This decision is made in the best interests of the film, the audience, and all stakeholders. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising quality."

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The franchise has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.