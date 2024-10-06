Allu Arjun Consoles A Bereaved Rajendra Prasad After His Daughter Dies At 38

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayathri died of a heart attack on Saturday. She was 38. Allu Arjun, who worked with Rajendra Prasad in films like Julayi, S/o Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramulo, paid the bereaved father a visit at his residence. Several pictures from their meet up have been shared by a fan page dedicated to Allu Arjun. In the pictures, Allu Arjun can be seen hugging Rajendra Prasad, holding his hands and consoling him. Sharing the pictures, the fan page wrote, "Icon star @alluarjun visited #RajendraPrasad garu and his family to personally offer his condolences on the sudden passing of his daughter." Take a look:

Celebrities like Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Nani, and Sai Durgha Tej shared their condolence messages for Rajendra Prasad and wished him strength to tide over this tough situation. "I wish God gives Shri Rajendra Prasad the courage to bear this loss," wrote Pawan in a press release while Jr NTR wrote, "It's sad to hear that Rajendra Prasad, whom I share a close bond with, has lost his daughter Gayathri." Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu also paid condolences. He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "I am deeply shocked by the news of the demise of senior actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri due to a heart attack. It is extremely unfortunate to pass away at such a young age. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family during this tragic time. I pray to God for Gayatri's soul to rest in peace."