Kalki 2898 AD Reviewed By Allu Arjun: 'An Outstanding Visual Spectacle'

Allu Arjun shared this image. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD continues to garner praise from critics, actors and filmmakers. The latest one to join the list is superstar Allu Arjun. In his elaborate review of the film, Allu Arjun wrote,“Kudos to #Kalki2898AD team for an outstanding visual spectacle! Respect for my dear friend Prabhas garu for empowering this epic, entertaining super heroic presence. Amitabh Bachchan Ji, you are truly inspirational… no words. Adulation to our Kamal Haasan sir; looking forward to more in the next. Dear Deepika Padukone, you are effortlessly stunning. Disha Patani, attractive presence, dear. Compliments to all the artists and the technical crew, especially in cinematography, art, costumes, edit, and makeup. All praises to Vyjayanthi Movies & Ashwini Dutt garu, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt for taking the risk and raising the bar of Indian cinema. And the captain Nag Ashwin garu has left every single movie lover in awe. Commendation to a path-breaking filmmaker of our generation. At last, a film with our cultural sensibilities from India that matches the standard of global visual spectacles.”

Earlier this week, megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Hearing fabulous reports about Kalki 2898 AD. Kudos to Nag Ashwin for your creative genius for making this mytho-sci-fi futuristic film with such stellar star cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan." He added in his post, "Hearty Congratulations to my favourite producer Ashwini Dutt garu, the passionate and courageous, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt and the entire team for this achievement. Dream on and make the flag of Indian cinema fly higher and higher."

Kalki 2898 AD released in theatres on Thursday and it collected a whopping ₹ 95.3 crore on its opening day. On Friday, the film collected ₹ 54 crore. The film's India net collection is ₹ 149.3 crore.