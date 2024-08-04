Allu Arjun Contributes ₹25 Lakh To Kerala CM Relief Fund For Wayanad Victims: "Praying For Your Safety And Strength"

Telugu actor Allu Arjun has extended a helping hand to the people of Wayanad. He has donated ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund. On Sunday, Allu Arjun shared a note on Instagram expressing his concern. The note read, “I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength.” Sharing the note, the Telugu superstar said, “Praying for the safety and strength of the people of Kerala." Over 290 people have died and 200 are still missing after devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad. Over 80,000 square metres of land slipped and the debris flowed for about 8 kilometres along the Iruvaiphuzha river.

Not only Allu Arjun, but many other actors have also contributed to the relief efforts. Tamil actor Vikram has donated ₹20 lakh to support the landslide victims. Vikram's manager, Yuvraaj, made an announcement regarding the donation on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, “Pained by the sad news of the devastation caused by the recent landslide in Kerala's #Wayanad district that left over 150 people dead, 197 injured and several others missing, Actor Vikram today donated a sum of ₹20 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.”

Pained by the sad news of the devastation caused by the recent landslide in Kerala's #Wayanad district that left over 150 people dead, 197 injured and several others missing, Actor @chiyaan today donated a sum of Rs 20 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.… pic.twitter.com/mxb7O7YSSN — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) July 31, 2024

Malayalam actors Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim have also made a significant contribution. The couple donated ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.“We are making a donation of ₹25 lakh to the CMDRF. We hope this modest contribution will help provide necessary assistance to those in dire need. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people as they navigate this difficult period. Together, we may endure and overcome,” they said in a press note, as quoted by Hindustan Times.