Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule Gets A New Release Date. Bonus - New Poster

Allu Arjun in the new poster. (courtesy: AlluArjun )

The release of Allu Arjun's much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule has been postponed to December. The film was supposed to release on August 15, 2024 earlier. On Monday, the makers announced the film's new release date. The film will now be releasing on December 6. The production team also shared an elaborate note, explaining they have changed the release date due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work. "Pushpa 2 The Rule is one of the most anticipated Indian films. Following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, our responsibility to deliver excellence has increased significantly. We have been tirelessly working to complete the movie and release it on time. However, due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15th, 2024. This decision is made in the best interests of the film, the audience, and all stakeholders. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising quality," the note read.

"The overwhelming response to our teasers and songs across all languages has been heartening, and we promise to deliver a film that you will truly love. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the audiences and our partners worldwide for their unwavering support. The media and film industries have also been incredibly supportive. Pushpa 2 The Rule will now be released worldwide on December 6th, 2024. We are committed to giving you the best, and you will see only the best in cinemas," the note read.

On this occasion, the makers also shared a brand new poster of Allu Arjun AKA Pushpa. In the poster, Allu Arjun can be seen sporting a grim look. He can be seen holding a sword. Sharing the poster on his Instagram feed, Allu Arjun wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule in cinemas from December 6th, 2024." Take a look:

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles.