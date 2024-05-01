Pushpa 2: The Rule Song Pushpa Pushpa: Allu Arjun Dances Like Nobody Is Watching

A still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube

Even if you are not a Pushpa Raj fan, you have to accept swag is the other name of Allu Arjun's iconic character. The song Pushpa Pushpa from Pushpa 2: The Rule is a celebration of Pushpa's physical prowess, unflinching courage and unmatched swag. The lyrical video of the song is out today and it's a treat for Pushpa fans. The cherry on the top comes at the end of the video - Pushpa AKA Allu Arjun dances with a glass of tea in one hand. He moves and makes his fans and followers dance to his tune. After all, can anyone resist Pushpa's magnetic charm? The video ends with Pushpa's iconic dialogue "Jhukega nehi S*** (won't bow down) and Allu's shoulder shrug. The song has been sung by Mika Singh , Nakash Aziz. The music has been composed by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad). Check the video here:

Last month, the makers dropped the release date of the full song. The promo was also shared by the film's lead Allu Arjun. Sharing the promo, he wrote, "#Pushpa2FirstSingle "Pushpa Pushpa" will be out on May 1st." Take a look:

The first teaser of the film was released on Allu Arjun's birthday. The teaser was also shared by the birthday boy along with a message that read, "I thank every one of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you." The teaser featured the Jaathara sequence from the film, which is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses in Telangana. Take a look:

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15th 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles.