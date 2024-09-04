Advertisement

Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu Donate For Flood-Hit Regions Of Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

Prabhas donated Rs 2 crore to support the affected states

Read Time: 2 mins
Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu Donate For Flood-Hit Regions Of Andhra Pradesh And Telangana
Image Instagrammed by Allu Arjun. (courtesy: AlluArjun)
New Delhi:

The torrential rain and floods have caused significant devastation in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Flood relief efforts are currently underway in both states. In response to the damage caused by the natural calamity, many South stars have come forward to contribute to the Chief Minister's relief fund. Allu Arjun has donated Rs 1 crore to support the relief efforts. In an X (formerly Twitter) note, the actor wrote, "I'm saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate ₹1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety." 

Prabhas has also donated Rs 2 crore to support the affected states. The news was announced by a film trade analyst who posted a note on X. It read, “Darling  #Prabhas announced 2 Crores to Telugu states. 1 CR each to Telangana & Andhra Pradesh flood victims.”

Expressing his grief over deaths and difficulties caused by the floods, Chiranjeevi also donated Rs 1 crore, split equally between the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Mahesh Babu also showed his solidarity with the flood-affected people by donating Rs 50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana's CM Relief Fund. He applauded the government's efforts and urged people to help in the recovery effort. 

Jr NTR, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other artists have also made contributions to support the relief efforts.

