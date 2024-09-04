Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu Donate For Flood-Hit Regions Of Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

The torrential rain and floods have caused significant devastation in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Flood relief efforts are currently underway in both states. In response to the damage caused by the natural calamity, many South stars have come forward to contribute to the Chief Minister's relief fund. Allu Arjun has donated Rs 1 crore to support the relief efforts. In an X (formerly Twitter) note, the actor wrote, "I'm saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate ₹1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety."

Prabhas has also donated Rs 2 crore to support the affected states. The news was announced by a film trade analyst who posted a note on X. It read, “Darling #Prabhas announced 2 Crores to Telugu states. 1 CR each to Telangana & Andhra Pradesh flood victims.”

Expressing his grief over deaths and difficulties caused by the floods, Chiranjeevi also donated Rs 1 crore, split equally between the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో వరద ప్రభావం వల్ల ప్రజలకు కలిగిన, కలుగుతున్న కష్టాలు నన్ను కలిచివేస్తున్నాయి. పదుల సంఖ్యలో అమాయక ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం ఎంతో విషాదకరం. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రుల నిర్దేశంలో రెండు ప్రభుత్వాలు శాయశక్తులా పరిస్థితిని మెరుగు పరచడానికి కృషి చేస్తున్నాయి.

Mahesh Babu also showed his solidarity with the flood-affected people by donating Rs 50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana's CM Relief Fund. He applauded the government's efforts and urged people to help in the recovery effort.

Jr NTR, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other artists have also made contributions to support the relief efforts.