Inside Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Son Gautham's 18th Birthday Bash

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and actress Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautham Ghattamaneni turned 18 on Saturday (August 31). The birthday boy celebrated the special occasion with his family and close friends. His younger sister Sitara Ghattamaneni was also present. Namrata Shirodkar offered fans a glimpse into the intimate celebration by dropping a slew of pictures on Instagram. The first frame captures Gautham sitting in front of a birthday cake, smiling beamingly. An “18” numbered candle was seen on the chocolate cake. Mahesh Babu, Namrata, and Sitara stood behind Gautham, looking at the camera and smiling ear-to-ear. The photo carousel also features some of Gautham's friends who attended the intimate birthday bash. Along with the post, Namrata wrote, “About last night. Celebrating 18 years of loving and living (three black heart emojis)”.

Reacting to the post, Namrata Shirdokar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar commented, “Beautiful”. Actor Chunky Panday also wished Gautham Ghattamaneni a “Happy Happy Birthday” and added a cake and red heart emoji.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar wished Gautham Ghattamaneni a happy birthday by sharing separate posts on their Instagram timeline. In a picture posted by Namrata, the youngster was seen carrying a bag over his shoulders and flashing a smile. The snap appears to have been taken from New York University where Gautham is pursuing higher studies. The side note read, “To new beginnings! Happy birthday son. It's a big one for you and for us as proud parents! Shine bright be happy and stay blessed always. Love you, kid.”

Sharing a smiling picture of Gautham Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu captioned, “Happy 18 son. Explore and enjoy this time. I love you very much. I'm a proud father today.”

Sitara Ghattamaneni's birthday wish for Gautham Ghattamaneni was all things adorable. Dropping a photograph with her elder brother on social media she wrote, “Happy birthday, love youuu.” In the click, the brother-sister duo poses inside an airport with Sitara displaying a thumbs-up gesture.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005. The pair became proud parents to Gautham Ghattamaneni in 2006. They welcomed Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.