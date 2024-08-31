Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Birthday Posts For Son Gautham On 18th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Gautham Ghattamaneni. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and actress Namrata Shirodkar's son turns 18 today (August 31). On the special occasion, Gautham's parents wished the youngster through adorable social media posts. Sharing a picture of Gautham on Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy 18 son. Explore and enjoy this time. I love you very much. I'm a proud father today.” In the snap, the birthday boy was seen wearing a black shirt and smiling ear-to-ear.

In a separate post, Namrata Shirodkar shared another photo of Gautham Ghattamaneni. The picture seems to have been taken at New York University where Gautham pursued his higher studies. In the frame, the youngster carried a bag and flashed a beaming smile at the camera. Namrata's side note read, “To new beginnings! Happy birthday son. It's a big one for you and for us as proud parents! Shine bright be happy and stay blessed always. Love you kiiiid.”

In May, Gautham Ghattamaneni had his graduation ceremony at New York University. To celebrate the occasion, his sister Sitara Ghattamaneni, along with their parents Mahesh Babu and actress Namrata Shirodkar, were present. The superstar also shared some pictures from the special day on Instagram. Click here to read more about it.

Last year in December, when Gautham Ghattamaneni enrolled at the New York University, Namrata Shirodkar shared the update on Instagram by posting a selfie with her son. They were seated inside a car smiling beamingly. “NYU bound!! Gautham Ghattamaneni embarks on a new chapter. So proud of your hard work, passion, and determination that brought you to this moment, my little big boy. The Big Apple just gained a bright new star! Love love and more love to you my son [heart emojis],” wrote the actress.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005. The couple welcomed Gautham Ghattamaneni in 2006. Their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni was born in 2012.